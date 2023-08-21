"Yeah, that's not happening" - Alexander Volkanovski shuts down title shot talks for Aljamain Sterling after UFC 292

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shut down talks about Aljamain Sterling moving up to challenge him for the 145-pound title after Sean O'Malley blitzed him in the second round at UFC 292.

Reacting to the UFC 292 main event on his YouTube channel, the pound-for-pound king claimed that 'Funk Master' is not getting a title shot coming off such a loss:

"Oh yeah, that's now happening. He could've, you never know, if he would've had a big win, he could've took [the] spot, you know?"

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (4:56):

Sterling had long hinted at a move to featherweight. However, after his knockout loss to 'Sugar' at TD Garden, the bantamweight superstar stated that he must reassess his plans.

Catch Aljamain Sterling's comments about going up to featherweight below (1:00):

Aljamain Sterling holds a professional record of 23-4. He was on a nine-fight win streak before faltering against O'Malley.

In recent years he has clinched wins against numerous high-profiles opponents, including former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and top contender Cory Sandhagen.

In comparison, Alexander Volkanovski is often regarded as one of the most complete fighters in the promotion. In his most recent fight at UFC 290, 'The Great' breezed past Yair Rodriguez via third-round TKO.

Although he failed to capture Islam Makhachev's lightweight title at UFC 284, many fans and pundits believe the Aussie did enough to earn a rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski picks Islam Makhachev to beat Charles Oliveira in the rematch

Pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski believes that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

During UFC 290 media day, the Aussie proclaimed that Makhachev is still as good as he always was, and people would be mistaken if they counted him out based on his rough night against him in February:

"I expect that [Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2] to go similar [as the first time]... I think Islam's style... he is patient, he doesn't take unnecessary risks. Look, Islam is good, he is well-rounded. A lot of people are trying to say, 'We found a chink in the armor.' ... That's me, that's because I was in front of him... I'm the guy to take that belt."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: