 "I think he likes the attention" - Sean O'Malley is skeptical of Aljamain Sterling's move to featherweight after UFC 292 

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are set to clash at UFC 292 this weekend, and the champion has stated that this could be his last fight at bantamweight.

'Funk Master' is known to cut a lot of weight to make the 135-pound limit and appears to have ambitions on becoming a two-division UFC champion. Sterling has previously spoken about moving up to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski and is confident that he can handle the larger opponents.

However, Sean O'Malley recently brought Aljamain Sterling's double-champ ambitions into question, as 'Sugar' stated that the bantamweight champion enjoyed the attention he received from talking about moving weight divisions.

O'Malley was interviewed by Main Event ahead of his clash with Sterling at UFC 292, where 'Sugar' said:

"I think Aljo likes talking about his weight 'cause it's the only thing people are really interested about. That's kind of a jab at him but it's also kind of my honest opinion."

O'Malley continued:

"He gets attention from being this big huge bantamweight [saying], 'I might move up after [UFC 292].' I think he does like the attention he gets from, 'Oh he cuts this much weight, this weight cut's tough.' It's like, no s**t they're all tough. They all suck. Does he cut more weight? Probably, but I feel like I've heard him say he's gonna go up for a while and he hasn't yet, so I think he likes the attention around that, that's the only time he gets a headline."

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 this weekend. The matchup sees a relentless wrestler taking on a slick striker in what should be a fascinating contest.

'Funk Master' is currently a -250 favorite, with many expecting him to defend his belt for a record fourth-consecutive time.

Whilst Alexander Volkanovski did not rule out a Sean O'Malley victory, as the superior striker, 'The Great' predicted that Sterling would likely defeat 'Sugar'.

Volkanovski broke the fight down on his YouTube channel and said the following:

"It's a clear advantage for both [fighters]. So I don't feel like you're gonna take too much away from Sean, I still feel like he's gonna be the dangerous guy that he is. Even when you've got that threat of takedown there... I am leaning towards Aljamain, because I just think that wrestling and that control is just gonna eventually get there." [8:25-8:42]

Volkanovski added:

"I feel like it could definitely be a TKO for O'Malley... But I will lean towards Aljamain, I think he has a more safe way to victory." [9:25-9:35]

