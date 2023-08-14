UFC 292 predictions: Who are the top MMA minds picking between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley?

Many MMA personalities have made their predictions for the UFC 292 card set to take place on August 19. The event will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and current UFC 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling.

Ahead of the clash, several prominent names in the MMA world made their picks for the upcoming encounter.

In a series of videos uploaded by MMA journalist James Lynch on his YouTube channel, Sterling was the popular choice among fighters.

Several individuals like Cory Sandhagen, Raul Rosas Jr., Song Yadong, Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Mackenzie Dern, Sean Brady, Chris Daukaus picked 'Funk Master' to successfully defend his bantamweight belt come UFC 292.

Giving his reasoning for the prediction, Sandhagen said that Sterling always outperforms his opponents by a small margin and he expected the champion to do the same on August 19.

"I think Sterling's gonna win that one," said Cory Sandhagen. "I don't know, a lot of Sterling's fights are pretty close. I think Sterling's really good at staying this much [hand gesture] ahead and I think that's what he tries to do and it's a smart way of fighting. So yeah, I do think it's gonna be a fairly close one but Sterling's really good a keeping track of winning."

Check out the MMA fighter picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley below:

UFC 292 predictions: Who picked Sean O'Malley to get his hand raised on August 19?

In the series of videos uploaded by James Lynch on YouTube, not many fighters picked Sean O'Malley to get the victory against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

But there were a few who felt confident in 'Suga's abilities and chose him as their pick for the UFC 292 main event.

According to UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson and UFC bantamweight Cameron Saaiman, O'Malley could possibly shock the world on August 19.

Speaking about his prediction, Saaiman said:

"Sean gets it done... I do think he finishes [Sterling]. I do think that Sean O'Malley has very dynamic striking and super-underrated grappling and I do think that he'll get it done."

Check out some more MMA fighter picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley below: