"Where did we go wrong?" - Francis Ngannou unhappy with his pay after watching Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul make bank

Francis Ngannou has reacted to the boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. Taking to Twitter, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion questioned what MMA fighters were doing wrong while claiming that Logan secured a paycheck of $20 million.

Heading into the bout, Logan Paul had competed in just two boxing matches. Both of his bouts were against fellow YouTuber KSI and the former's record was 0-1 heading into the showdown against 'Money' Mayweather.

Taking to Twitter, Ngannou questioned how a fighter with no wins and one loss on his record could walk away with millions of dollars. Below is what the reigning UFC heavyweight champion tweeted out:

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul's first fight against KSI ended in a draw. However, the rematch, went in favor of the Brit, as he ended his heated rivalry with 'Maverick' on a winning note. Regardless of his previous results, Paul was chosen to be Mayweather's return opponent for the first time since the latter's win over Tenshin Nasukawa.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went the distance in their 8-round exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather made his return to boxing against Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The lead-up to the fight between the pair was quite interesting and one of the talking points was Logan's massive size advantage over Mayweather.

IT GOES THE DISTANCE 😯



Who had Logan Paul going 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather? #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/SOyFGEsqnh — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

However, Mayweather looked as sharp as ever and, even at the age of 44, was quicker than the 26-year-old Logan. In the aftermath of the fight, Mayweather stated that he had a lot of fun and despite no official winner being announced, it seemed quite clear that it was the experienced, undefeated boxer who got the better of Logan Paul in the fight.

In the post-fight press conference, Mayweather also added that the actual winner of the bout will be the fighter who receives the bigger paycheck. It is quite clear that eventually it will be 'Money' who walks away with a bigger payday than Logan Paul but the latter is also likely to earn millions through only his third fight.

