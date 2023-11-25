"Where the hell is Jake Paul" - Derek Brunson calls out 'The Problem Child' for MMA showdown following PFL debut win

Following his successful Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut this weekend, former UFC star Derek Brunson has shifted his sights to Jake Paul.

After almost 11 years with the UFC, the veteran middleweight parted ways with the premier MMA promotion earlier this year. Now, with a unanimous decision win against Ray Cooper III to kick off his PFL run, Brunson a bigger payday next time around.

During his post-fight interview, the 39-year-old called out 'The Problem Child' saying:

"I came here to ball. Where the hell is Jake Paul? Hey, I came for the big fights. I want to put PFL on the map. They showed faith in me, brought me over here, signed me. I want to put on a hell of a show for the fans."

While Jake Paul has emerged as the face of celebrity boxing, earlier this year, 'The Problem Child' stepped things up a notch by signing with the PFL.

While the 26-year-old has called out veterans like Nate Diaz for an MMA showdown at PFL, recent reports suggest that Paul will only step in the smart cage by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The YouTube superstar holds a professional boxing record of 7-1, with wins over mixed martial arts legends, including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley. However, he has yet to step into the octagon professionally.

Derek Brunson heaps praise on PFL

Derek Brunson believes the better pay structure in the PFL would entice more and more fighters to join the organization in the coming days. According to the American, the pay scale in the company is incomparable to other MMA promotions.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, the former UFC star heaped praise on the UFC rival while revealing that he now earns more than he ever did:

"PFL is a great organization. There are six millionaires tonight. I don't know if that [has] happened in any other promotion... That might be a new thing where guys [are] like, I want to go to the PFL... Would you rather take five years to make a million dollars, or would you rather make a million dollars in a year... Oh yeah, for sure [My pay here is an upgrade to when I was in the UFC]."

Catch Derek Brunson's comments below (2:44):