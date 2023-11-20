“Getting dropped” - Jake Paul goes all in on MMA debut, screams yet another challenge to ex-UFC star Nate Diaz exciting fans

Jake Paul has called out Nate Diaz to an MMA fight yet again and fans have got their hopes up as the PFL recently announced their Bellator takeover.

PFL recently acquired Bellator which means the roster of both organizations will fight under the same banner. This also means that the PFL has a roster the size of the UFC per Jake Paul's latest tweet. Following the announcement, the YouTuber-boxer shared a photo of himself in MMA gloves and shorts, throwing a kick and captioned the photo saying:

"I can’t wait to get in the cage and axe kick this fool. Nate Diaz stop making excuses. 2024."

Take a look at the tweet:

Here's what the fans had to say about the tweet. One user wrote:

"You still gon be fighting old, tired fighter or amateurs for an easy win"

Another user wrote:

"He came to boxing. It’s only right to run it back in MMA Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 2024"

One user loved his orange MMA trunks:

"The orange trunks look sick. U better fight in those"

While another user claimed Nate Diaz would fight only for the 'bag':

"Nate doing it for the bag"

One fan believed Diaz would knock Paul out:

"Buddy, Nate Diaz will have you leaving on a stretcher lmao"

Take a look at the reactions:

Logan Paul questions Jake Paul's 'no-name' opponent for his next fight

Earlier this year, Paul announced that he would be taking the biggest risk in his boxing career, and he later announced that he would be fighting Andre August. The American boxer has a 10-1 record and is a legitimate pro boxer that 'The Problem Child' calls his toughest test yet. However, his brother Logan Paul is not too optimistic about this fight as he stated on his podcast Impaulsive:

"Jake Paul, fighting a guy, I think his name is August. December 15th, non-PPV, he wants to build his resume, he wants to give the fans an experience and he wants to really be a boxer. So he's fighting a real boxer, this dude's 10-1, he's a beast, he hits hard, he's fast. I get what Jake's doing, but you gotta win, coz if this no-name comes and starts f***ing up your record....I don't like the optics."

Take a look at the video:

Logan Paul has stated that this fight is a must-win for Jake Paul since he is fighting a 'no-name', basically someone who is not very famous in the boxing world.