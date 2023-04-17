Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are scheduled to cross swords in a boxing match this coming August. While many are looking forward to the bout, there's growing interest in watching 'The Problem Child' compete in MMA after he signed with the PFL in early January.

At a recent media event, PFL president Ray Sefo was asked about the potential of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz squaring off in an MMA bout inside the SmartCage. For his part, the PFL president was open to the idea and claimed that while 'The Problem Child' is preparing for a boxing match, it could lead into an MMA bout.

According to Sefo, if Paul manages to beat Diaz in the boxing ring, that would leave Stockton's finest with no choice but to face his foe in a rematch in the PFL cage.

"That's very possible. You know, again, Jake has been... like I said, he doesn't post too much of his MMA training, but he does train MMA from time to time. Right now he's getting ready for that boxing fight. But I think if, you know, if Jake wins that fight, then he's gotta fight Nate in the PFL cage, you know what I mean? So that would be wonderful to see."

Catch Sefo's comments below:

Jake Paul's history with MMA

While he is yet to make his official MMA debut, Jake Paul has a significant amount of history with mixed martial arts.

He is known for being one of the most vocal advocates for a better pay structure for MMA fighters, and frequently targets Dana White and the UFC to pay their fighters better.

Furthermore, much of his claim to fame comes from his wins against ex-UFC fighters in the boxing ring. He last defeated all-time great UFC middleweight Anderson Silva in the squared circle. Prior to that, he defeated Tyron Woodley in back-to-back fights after knocking out Ben Askren within a round.

He also devoted a tremendous amount of time to publicly challenging Conor McGregor to a boxing match to no avail.

