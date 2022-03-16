Jake Paul brings up "unfair UFC fighter pay" as he looks forward to first Endeavor earnings call

Jake Paul recently tweeted out that he will be attending his first-ever Endeavor earnings call. In the post, he also labeled the UFC fighters' pay as unfair and stated that he will be reaching out to the Group's board members.

Endeavor bought out the UFC last year and currently have 100 percent controlling interest over the promotion. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' has been campaigning for better fighter pay and medical coverage by the UFC for a while now. He wrote in his tweet:

"Looking forward to my first Endeavor earnings call today! Going to reach out to their board members afterwards. Every Wall Street analyst preview report I’ve read is questioning if the low UFC fighter pay percentages are sustainable. That tells you how unfair UFC fighter pay is"

Paul has been vocal about the UFC fighters' pay in recent times and has slammed UFC president Dana White on numerous occasions. 'The Problem Child' also took a pay cut in his first boxing fight against Tyron Woodley last year for other fighters to receive better salaries. Four fighters on the undercard reportedly received career-high paydays due to his gesture.

However, many UFC personalities like Din Thomas and Michael Bisping have questioned Jake Paul's motives behind his actions. They believe the YouTuber turned boxer is simply chasing clout. Thomas feels that Paul should continue holding his own events and implement his proposed conditions on them.

Din Thomas @DinThomas Not sure I understand Jake Paul. If he really cared about fighters why don't he just continue to throw his own events, pay fighters what he wants, and offer them long term health care. Not sure I understand Jake Paul. If he really cared about fighters why don't he just continue to throw his own events, pay fighters what he wants, and offer them long term health care.

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul wanting to fight Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on the Impaulsive podcast. During his time there, White emphasized that he is only concerned about making fights between the best fighters in the world.

Furthermore, he stated that a fight between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul does not make sense. White feels the size difference would be too much. 'The Problem Child' is 6'1 and weighs around 210 lb, whereas one can say McGregor is undersized for the UFC's 170 lb division. Here's what White said on the matter:

"These guys are f****** huge. He [Logan Paul] is huge, his brother [Jake Paul] is huge. What’s your brother, 6-foot-1, 210 [lb]? Conor McGregor is 145, 155 lb. There’s weight classes for a reason."

Watch White's appearance on the Impaulsive podcast below:

