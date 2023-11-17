Jake Paul claims upcoming showdown against Andre August is the riskiest fight of his boxing career

After going 1-1 in 2023 so far, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is looking to close the year on a high note with a win in his next fight against Andre August.

While 'The Problem Child' is yet to face top-tier competition in his career, he has registered wins against MMA legends such as Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. His only loss came against Tommy Fury.

However, the 26-year-old sees his upcoming matchup against August as the most risky endeavor in his still green pugilistic career. In a recent post on X, the social media star stated:

"Biggest challenge of my career. Most risk. Little immediate gain. Lots of long-term progress."

While August is a relatively unknown name in the boxing circuit, he is a former three-time regional Golden Glove champion. The 35-year-old boasts a record of 10-1-1. In his most recent fight, he granted former undefeated boxer Brandon Martin his first career loss.

The lack of popularity behind his opponent's name has seemingly made Paul employ a measured marketing decision for the fight.

While his previous fights have taken place in famous arenas like the American Airlines Center and the Dhariya Arena, the upcoming fight will reportedly take place in a hotel at the Caribe Royale, Orlando, which houses 4,000 people.

A win at Orlando might boost Paul's profile as a legitimate boxer. But losing against the less popular opposition will surely compromise 'The Problem Child's' selling power.

Jake Paul warns Canelo Alvarez

While Jake Paul has been calling out Canelo Alvarez for years, the boxing legend has barely shown any interest in fighting the social media sensation.

However, in a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Alvarez entertained such a matchup, claiming that he would be open to fighting the YouTuber once he retires from the sport.

Jake Paul believes the reigning super-middleweight kingpin will have a rude awakening if he ever fights him. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I warn him not to underestimate what I'm capable of. You know, he has fought people in some recent fights that go in there and just don't throw punches and just back the whole entire time. I'm not that guy. I'm going to go out on my shield."

He added:

"People tend to forget that I have the size advantage... Look what happened when he went up against [Dmitry] Bivol... When he gets in there with me, he's going to come out with respect and a loss."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (9:02):