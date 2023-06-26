"Where are the morals and decency?" - Ex-UFC fighter lashes out at Pride month celebration of man twerking in front of children

Former UFC star Ben Askren has lashed out at a man twerking in front of children during the Pride Month celebration.

Askren replied to a video of the instance which happened during a Pride celebration parade in Minneapolis. While questioning the morals and decency of the people doing such things in front of children, the former UFC welterweight contender said:

"I don’t care if you are gay, straight or think you’re an effing cat, doing things like this in front of children is soooo gross. Where are the morals and decency??? These people are sick."

Ben Askren competed in the UFC just three times. After moving to the promotion from ONE Championship in 2018, he went on to make his promotional debut in 2019 against Robbie Lawler. On the night, he walked away with a controversial first-round submission victory.

Askren went on to lose his next two fights in the promotion, against Jorge Masvidal and Damian Maia, before retiring.

Will Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight in the UFC?

Tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have gone back and forth over a potential cage fight over the past week, which has become the talking point all over the internet and fans can't wait to see the two enter the cage.

Interestingly, Dana White has already been in contact with both Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. And from what it seems, both of them are "dead serious" and want to make the fight happen.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White revealed that he has been going back and forth with the two tech giants over a potential fight. However, the UFC president spoke about how it will be difficult to make the fight happen because of the weight differences. He said:

"I’ve been talking to both of them back and forth, [Elon and I] have a call in about five minutes here. I don’t know, listen. First of all, if they both agree and they both say, let’s start here, Elon Musk is six foot two, 220 pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake. We’d have to figure out the weight stuff. I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission."

Catch Dana White's comments below (4:20):

