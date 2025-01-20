"Where these people will return?" - Khabib Nurmagomedov raises eye-opening question about the fate of Palestinian's amid UFC 311 setback 

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently expressed his concern about the Palestinian people after cornering Dagestani fighters at UFC 311. Nurmagomedov linked his post-UFC 311 homecoming to the Palestinian people to describe how unfortunate the latter were.

Nurmagomedov has expressed his opinions about the conflict between Israel and Hamas multiple times. 'The Eagle' has also held the Israeli forces responsible for the death of innocent civilians in Gaza. However, the conflict de-escalated a lot in the past few weeks, along with a negotiation of a ceasefire agreement between the two parties.

Following the agreement, scores of Palestinians are now returning to their native places after being removed to safer regions for protection. However, the IDF's air-strikes have reduced most of their residences to rubble, leaving them without shelter.

Nurmagomedov's Instagram story mentioned that he was on his way home after two of his three teammates fetched victories at UFC 311. However, he was pained by the fact that the Palestinian people had no homes left to which they could return. The English translation of the caption in his story read:

"We're coming home with only two wins [in UFC 311]. [But I’m] thinking, now imagine, where do these people [Palestinians with no homes left] return? May Allah grant them patience in this life and the best [in the] next."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story. [Image Courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Umar Nurmagomedov despite his loss at UFC 311

UFC 311 was a "stressful" night for Khabib Nurmagomedov as three fighters from his team took to the octagon. Two of them, Tagir Ulanbekov and Islam Makhachev, got their hands raised at the end of their fights, while Nurmagomedov's cousin-brother, Umar Nurmagomedov faced a unanimous decision defeat against Merab Dvalishvili.

But, Khabib wasn't disappointed by his brother's performance against the reigning champ. A recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased how Khabib appreciated Umar's resilient performance and described his intent to come back even stronger. 'The Eagle' penned:

"@umar_nurmagomedov keep your head up, junior. Yesterday you showed that you are one of the best in the world. At the moment we have a lot to work on. We will work on our mistakes and return to the title race."

