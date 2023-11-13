“Where is pt 2” - Bryce Hall’s NSFW method training for his next fight triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Bryce Hall recently shared new footage of his training that included an NSFW method, which triggered a number of hilarious reactions from fans.

The social media star-turned-BKFC fighter took to his X account, where he shared a new training video of sorts. He was wearing boxing gloves but didn't punch a heavy bag as he found another alternative instead and mentioned that he was preparing for his next bout.

He wrote:

"training for my next fight"

Bryce Hall's tweet caught the attention of fans, who weighed in with their reaction to his new training method. The majority of fans found the humor of his video, while some others weren't so complimentary, writing:

"Where is pt 2" [@ViolentFight - X]

"Her butt cheeks can defend themselves better than Zherka" [@ThriveForeverX - X]

"better stop or else theyll pop" [@Claw2KL - X]

"need a better punching bag?" [@LAmargosss - X]

"Proper heavy bag training" [@Theholywerewolf - X]

"I think every boxing bf does this to their girl lol." [@ajsteepsalm - X]

"Not a fan. Still think Zherka would out game you on his worst days...This the only time I can say you have game… but only with mid females" [@hustlernewsx - X]

It remains to be seen when the social media star's next bout will be and whether it will be under the BKFC banner.

Who did Bryce Hall fight at BKFC 48?

Bryce Hall is one of many influencers to train and compete in a combat sports event.

The 24-year-old most recently competed at BKFC 48, which took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was headlined by the inaugural BKFC flyweight title bout between JR Ridge and former TUF winners John Dodson. The social media star-turned-BKFC fighter had an impressive showing as he made his promotional debut by earning a second-round TKO win via doctor stoppage over Gee Perez.

