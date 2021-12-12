Where is Tai Tuivasa from and which flag did he carry at UFC 269?

Tai Tuivasa, from the western Sydney suburb of St. Marys, was carrying the Australian Aboriginal flag at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Tuivasa carried the flag during his walkout inside the T-Mobile Arena to the 'Barbie Girl' song by Aqua and also while chatting with UFC commentator Joe Rogan after his fight with Augusto Sakai.

Aboriginal Australians are people with links to indigenous groups that lived on the island country before British colonization. 'Bam Bam' was born to a Samoan father and a Wiradjuri mother.

Wiradjuri people are skilled hunter-fisher-gatherers. The black, red and yellow flag was adopted as the identity of Aboriginal Australians on July 14, 1995. It was designed by Harold Thomas.

Watch Tai Tuivasa with the Australian Aboriginal flag during the post-fight octagon interview below:

Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai via knockout using punches at a time of 0:26 in round two at UFC 269. Their heavyweight fight was part of the preliminary card.

The 28-year-old mixed martial artist holds a 14-3 win-loss record in his professional career right now, while his Brazilian opponent falls to 15-4-1.

Tai Tuivasa now has four straight wins in the UFC and will move to No.11 in the heavyweight rankings

Tai Tuivasa's victory over Augusto Sakai was his fourth in a row inside the octagon. His last three wins came via KO in the very first round after a string of three consecutive losses.

Tuivasa will now take Sakai's No.11 spot in the UFC heavyweight contenders' rankings when the new list is released next week. He has had a wonderful 2021, having racked up an impressive 3-0 record and claimed a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus award against Greg Hardy at UFC 264 in July.

As expected, Tai Tuivasa did the 'Shoey' after his UFC 269 win, much to the delight of the Vegas crowd. He will now most likely get an outing against a top-10 contender next year.

