Where and when is UFC 283?

Despite the UFC 283 card having no confirmed bouts, the UFC has announced that the pay-per-view card will be held in Brazil. The fights will take place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on January 21st, 2023. The scheduled start time is currently 10 pm GMT, which is around 6 pm in Washington DC, United States.

As mentioned, no bouts have been announced as of right now, but the pay-per-view card will likely feature many Brazilian fighters. Glover Teixeira could rematch Jiri Prochazka on home turf, which seems like a logical bout to headline the PPV card in January.

The last time the UFC touched down in Brazil was back in 2020, with Charles Oliveira submitting Kevin Lee. However, the Brazilian didn't get to celebrate with his loyal fanbase. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there were no fans in attendance at the event.

Brazil most recently hosted a pay-per-view event in Rio at UFC 239, which featured a stacked card with Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos as the headline bout. Crowd favorite Amanda Nunes also featured as the co-main event, beating Holly Holm and retaining her UFC title.

Will Charles Oliveria fight at UFC 283?

Charles Oliveria recently revealed that Islam Makhachev didn't want to fight on the UFC 283 card in Brazil, which is why the bout is now taking place in Abu Dhabi later this year.

While speaking to AG Fight, 'do Bronx' was adamant that his fight against Makhachev shouldn't have happened so soon and hinted that the Russian didn't want to fight in Brazil:

I don’t think this Makhachev fight should have happened now. They talked so much about how they would take the fight in Brazil, That’s a lie. If they had accepted to fight in Brazil, we would be fighting in January (UFC 283).

It would now seem highly unlikely that Charles Oliveira would fight again on such short notice at UFC 283, with his bout against Islam Makhachev coming at the tailend of his year at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. If Oliveira can manage to beat the Russian in October, while not impossible for him to fight again in January, but it would seem like an unnecessary risk for the Brazilian to take.

Oliveria has been very vocal about wanting to fight Conor McGregor, so perhaps 'do Bronx' could face the Irishman at UFC 283 if successfully navigating Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

