Where is UFC Austin 2022 going to be held?

UFC Austin, otherwise referred to as UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett, will take place at the Moody Center. The stadium is based in Austin, Texas and has plenty of big names on the fight card.

The event will take place on June 18th, with Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett headlining the card. Fan-favorite Donald Cerrone will finally face Joe Lauzon after their bout was previously cancelled.

UFC Austin will also see the return of another fan-favorite, with Kevin Holland scheduled to face Tim Means. Household name Joaquin Buckley will be hoping to build on his success against Abdul Razak Alhassan when he faces Albert Duraev.

Chris Daukaus' younger brother, Kyle Daukaus, will kick-off the event against Roman Dolidze. Kyle has already fought five-times in the UFC and has won twice. His biggest test was against Kevin Holland, but the bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental headbutt caused the fight to be stopped in round one.

The event is set to have 14 MMA bouts and looks to be an exciting card with plenty of household names. Austin hasn't hosted many UFC events, with the most recent card being UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Medeiros in 2018.

How many UFC Austin events has there been?

As mentioned, the UFC doesn't come to Austin very often, with just three previous events. Donald Cerrone headlined the last card and will once again fight in Austin on June 18th.

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Medeiros is the most recent visit to Austin. Derrick Lewis was the co-main event and beat Marcin Tybura via TKO in round three.

However, the previous events have all been held at the Frank Erwin Center. Meaning, the Moody Centre will make its venue debut when hosting UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett.

Watch a previous UFC Austin weigh-in below:

Some big names have fought in the Austin events, with Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson headlining in 2014. Edson Barboza, Bobby Green, Alexey Oleynik, James Vick and Paige VanZant were also on the 2014 card.

In 2010, Charles Oliveira fought Efrain Escudero in a catchweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs. Palhares. The now UFC champion won that fight via submission in round three.

