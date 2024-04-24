Where to watch 'Stylebender' documentary? Here's the OTT platform which will help you access ex-UFC champion Israel Adesanya's life story

Israel Adesanya is reportedly nearing his return to the octagon after the longest break of his combat sports career. The two-time middleweight champion, who has not competed since losing his title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last August, is rumored to be in talks to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the belt at UFC 305 on August 18th.

'The Last Stylebender' has had a lengthy reign atop the division, rising to cement himself as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history. A documentary about his life was released last September, initially debuting in theaters. Take a look at the streaming platform where you can watch 'Stylebender' below.

Where to watch 'Stylebender' documentary about Israel Adesanya's life?

Israel Adesanya's 'Stylebender' documentary has hit several streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and the New Zealand-based NEON. According to the documentary's official website, it is described as:

"An intimate look at Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based MMA champion, which goes beyond the ring and delves deep into an unlikely fighter's journey. Exploring themes including masculinity, bullying and the healing power of dance, this is a poignant examination of the complex, electrifying and sometimes controversial personality known as 'The Last Stylebender.'" [h/t stylebenderfilm.com]

'Stylebender' was directed by Zoe McIntosh. She also co-wrote the documentary, along with Tom Blackwell and Brendan Donovan. The former served as a producer, as did Fraser Brown and Leela Menon. It stars Adesanya, his long-time coach Eugene Bareman, and Janet Redmond, who is labeled as his 'possibility manager'.

Speaking to Sara Hollyman of Nelson App, Redmond, who was brought on to the project by McIntosh, stated:

"It really helped not knowing who he was, because to me he was just a person with some scars from the past that needed some wound healing. He had plenty of those unprocessed key life events and that’s part of the movie, him healing from the bullying, racism, immigration, a Nigerian family and all the culture that comes with that." [h/t Nelson App]

Redmond added that she is hopeful that Adesanya expressing his vulnerability will lead other young men to do the same. The documentary has received mostly positive reviews from critics.