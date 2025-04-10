“Whether it's now or later” - Christian Lee ready to give way for brother Adrian’s dream of capturing lightweight MMA crown

Double ONE world champion Christian Lee said he is willing and ready to give way to younger brother Adrian to realize his dream of winning the lightweight MMA world title in his possession.

Ad

'The Warrior' spoke about it in an interview with the Bangkok Post following Adrian's winning performance at ONE 172 in Japan last month. While not going into details, he said he will give way to 'The Phenom' when the time comes for his shot at the gold.

Christian Lee said:

"Whether it's now or later, it all depends on when they’re willing to give Adrian that shot. So, I’ll be waiting."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Since making his ONE Championship debut in June last year, Adrian Lee has been on a steady ascent and has become one of the emerging forces in the lightweight MMA lane.

He has won three straight, including over Japanese Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172. All of his victories have come by way of submission and each earned him $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Christian Lee enjoys mentoring brother Adrian in his ONE Championship journey

While he waits for his brother's chance for the lightweight MMA belt, Christian Lee said he will continue mentoring Adrian in his ONE Championship journey. It is something he said he is enjoying as he not only gets to see 'The Phenom' grow as a fighter but he is also learning in the process.

Ad

He shared this in an interview with the promotion, saying:

"I’m coaching him, he’s also coaching me now too. So, it’s great, we’re in there, we’re working hard and we’re doing what we love, and we get to see each other every day."

Ad

Christian Lee returned to competition in December last year following a two-year self-imposed break to mourn the untimely passing of younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria in December 2022.

In his return fight he defended the ONE lightweight MMA world title against Turkish challenger Alibeg Rasulov but the match ended in a no-contest after Lee accidentally poked the eye of Rasulov in the second round and the latter was unable to continue after.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.