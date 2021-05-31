Which college did Jon Jones attend and was he roommates with Colby Covington?

Athleticism is something that is deep in Jon Jones' blood. He has been associated with one sport or another since his school days.

After graduating from Union-Endicott High School in upstate New York as a state champion in wrestling, Jon Jones attended Iowa Central Community College, a public institution in Fort Dodge, Iowa known for being the alma mater to a number of successful athletes.

Along with Jon Jones and many others, UFC welterweight Colby Covington is also a notable alumnus of Iowa Central Community College.

Jon Jones and Colby Covington were roommates at the institution. However, the two of them have different recollections of the number of days they spent living together in the same dorm room. While Colby Covington once claimed that they had lived together for two years, Jon Jones denied that and said it was only one semester.

Nevertheless, they had some fun times together back in college and probably had better opinions of each other than they do now.

Whatever friendly feeling Jon Jones and Colby Covington might have had for each other clearly does not exist anymore, given the shots they have fired at each other as UFC fighters.

Jon Jones and Colby Covington on each other

Jon Jones is well-known for his anger-related issues. Recollecting their college days in a 2014 interview with Fox Sports' MMA Roasted podcast, Colby Covington went ahead and said that in college, Jones had such an infamous temper that he used to throw people out of windows in a fit of fury:

"When you're in a small town in Iowa, a lot of kids are farm kids, and they always wanted to start some stuff with the wrestlers...they'd always try to pick fights at our house parties and stuff. We would just clear out the place of a bunch of townies. Especially Jon. He'd be throwing people through windows and stuff. It was nuts. He has a bad temper. When he gets mad, he gets mad," Colby Covington said.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, has made it clear on multiple occasions that there is no love lost between him and Colby Covington. Jon Jones spoke about him at a media conference ahead of UFC 245, where Colby Covington had his jaw broken by Kamaru Usman in the welterweight title fight main event.

Jon Jones called 'Chaos' a "habitual liar" and a "really, really bad person":

"Colby’s a habitual liar at the end of the day. He really is. He told the fans that we lived together for two years. We lived together for one semester. I’ve made a lot of mistakes and a lot of people don’t consider me a good person, but coming from me, Colby’s a really bad person. He really is. He really, really is."

'Bones' did not forget to point out that Colby Covington is disliked by some other MMA fighters who have spent a considerable amount of time with him, such as Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal as well.

