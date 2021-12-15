Which fighters are competing at the UFC Fight Night this weekend - December 18, 2021?

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus will take place on December 18, 2021 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Derrick Lewis, a former heavyweight title challenger, and Chris Daukaus, an up-and-comer riding a huge win streak, are set to lock horns in the main event.

The co-main event for the final UFC card of the year features an exciting match-up between Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Belal Muhammad. Other notable fighters on the card are UFC veteran Cub Swanson, who will take on Darren Elkins, and Raphael Assuncao, who will face Ricky Simon.

Let's take a closer look at the fighters who will be competing at UFC Fight Night 199.

UFC Fight Night 199 fighters

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis is among the top heavyweights in the world and has fought in two championship bouts in his career. 'The Black Beast' is coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 in Houston, where the duo fought for the interim heavyweight belt.

Before fighting Gane, Derrick Lewis was on a four-fight winning streak in the octagon. His streak included notable wins over Ilir Latifi and Curtis Blaydes.

He will look to return to winning ways by securing a knockout victory against Chris Daukaus.

Chris Daukaus

Chris Daukaus will face the toughest challenge of his MMA career when he fights Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 199. Daukaus is just four fights into his UFC career. Having won all four fights by knockout, the Philadelphia native is on a rapid ascent up the heavyweight pecking order.

Daukaus' last fight was against Shamil Abdurakhimov, wherein the 32-year-old landed a huge right hand on Abdurakhimov to knock him down before finishing him on the ground.

A win over Derrick Lewis puts Daukaus in the top 5 in the heavyweight rankings.

John Eric Poli @johnericpoli



👊Matchup against Derrick Lewis

👊Landscape of the heavyweight division

👊Supporting regional MMA events



mymmanews.com/chris-daukaus-… Caught up with @ChrisDaukausMMA ahead of his UFC Vegas 45 main event against Derrick Lewis. We discussed…👊Matchup against Derrick Lewis👊Landscape of the heavyweight division👊Supporting regional MMA events Caught up with @ChrisDaukausMMA ahead of his UFC Vegas 45 main event against Derrick Lewis. We discussed…👊Matchup against Derrick Lewis👊Landscape of the heavyweight division 👊Supporting regional MMA events mymmanews.com/chris-daukaus-…

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson is a UFC veteran who has been in the promotion for over 9 years. He has fought for the UFC welterweight title on two occasions, coming up short both times against Tyron Woodley.

During his time in the UFC, the Karate specialist has produced some sensational knockouts against the likes of Jonny Hendricks, Robert Whittaker and Dan Stittgen.

Thompson's last fight was a decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264. Burns put on a wrestling clinic to completely nullify the elite-level striking threat of Thompson.

'Wonderboy' will look to bounce back and return to the win column at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus when he faces a tough and durable welterweight, Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad joined the UFC in 2016. He has lost just once in promotion since 2017 and is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Coming off a decision victory over Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Demian Maia at UFC 263, 'Remember The Name' will look to break into the top 5 in the UFC welterweight rankings with a win over Stephen Thompson this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus.

Edited by C. Naik