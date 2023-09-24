Which fighters earned bonuses at UFC Vegas 79? Main event misses out after horrific injury ends fight 

Lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot's names were missing from the list of UFC bonuses as the UFC Vegas 79 main event ended on an unfortunate note.

'Ataman' and Gamrot locked horns in a five-round scrap on September 23 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada. In the second round of the contest, Fiziev threw a body kick which was blocked by 'Gamer'. This led to Fiziev injuring his leg and the fight being stopped.

The Polish fighter was declared the winner by TKO via knee injury.

In the prelims of the event, Tim Means and Andre Fialho went toe-to-toe in a welterweight clash. The fight was a highly exciting affair that ended in a TKO victory for Means in the third round.

The contest was named the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters received an additional sum of $50,000 for their efforts.

Charles Jourdain and Ricardo Ramos opened up the main card in a featherweight showdown. 'Air' made light work of his opponent and finished him with a guillotine choke in the opening round. The victory earned Jourdain a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

A strawweight clash between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson also took place on September 23. The Brazilian ran through 'The Karate Hottie' and finished her via TKO in the second round.

Rodriguez also received a $50,000 bonus for her impressive performance.