George Foreman hopes Tyson Fury's next fight is against Anthony Joshua.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since his trilogy win over Derrick Chisora in December. Following the victory, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the ring, leading many to believe they'll fight next.

Sadly, despite months of talks, they couldn't reach a deal. As a result, both men are now awaiting their next respective bouts. For his part, 'The Cat' has been ordered to face Daniel Dubois next, but Fury is still figuring out his next opponent. If it's left up to the legendary George Foreman, he'd like to see the Brit face Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' called to face Fury after a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin earlier this month. While that fight isn't likely to happen next, 'Big George' previewed the fight in a recent interview with TalkSport. There, Foreman stated that it was the matchup he most wanted to see in the sport.

In the interview, he stated:

“The one fight I want to see before I close my eyes out of boxing is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. Anthony Joshua is the only guy who can give Tyson Fury a terrible fight – a good fight. Right now, Tyson Fury is the best thing going in boxing. But, I love that. Those two guys keep me excited about boxing.”

See his comments below:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… George Foreman names the one boxing fight he's desperate to see happen George Foreman names the one boxing fight he's desperate to see happentalksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

﻿

Tyson Fury next fight: Who will 'The Gypsy King' face?

Funnily enough, Tyson Fury's next fight might be against Oleksandr Usyk.

The saga between the two has been going on for nearly a year as they entered talks following Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua last August. Despite hopes for a December date, 'The Cat' was forced to turn it down due to injury.

However, the two heavyweights quickly began eyeing a clash in April as they got deep into talks. Despite Usyk agreeing to take a monumental 70/30 revenue split to make the bout happen, it still didn't come to fruition due to talk of a rematch clause.

However, it's important to never say never. Just a few weeks after the two sides stopped negotiations, Saudi Arabia reportedly began working on a heavyweight championship tournament. The concept was put to have Usyk vs. Fury, as well as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

While the matchups are far from official, Amer Abdallah recently confirmed that the heavyweights are in talks with all parties involved. However, there is still a lot of work needed to make the fights happen later this year.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Amer Abdallah of Saudi's Skill Challenge Entertainment has confirmed that they're in talks with reps for all four fighters to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on the same night in December, though nothing concrete yet. [@BoxingKingMedia] Amer Abdallah of Saudi's Skill Challenge Entertainment has confirmed that they're in talks with reps for all four fighters to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on the same night in December, though nothing concrete yet. [@BoxingKingMedia] ‼️ Amer Abdallah of Saudi's Skill Challenge Entertainment has confirmed that they're in talks with reps for all four fighters to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on the same night in December, though nothing concrete yet. [@BoxingKingMedia] https://t.co/EFqxLmJItV

Poll : 0 votes