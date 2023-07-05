Which MMA promotion has the highest finish rate in 2023? (As of June 30)

Several prominent MMA promotions have been putting up exciting events lately and competing to take the majority share of the combat sports market.

Although UFC is currently the most popular of them all, the fan base for promotions like the PFL is increasing steadily.

Now, since there are multiple fight promotions, comparison between them is inevitable. Recently, a post on Reddit highlighted the number of finishes that have taken place this year in different promotions as of June 30.

Although UFC had the highest number of finishes overall, it was ONE Championship that came out on top in terms of percentage.

As of June 30, 2023, ONE Championship had a finishing rate of 59.7%, which came out to 43 finishes.

In the second position was PFL with 43 finishes, but it constituted 58.1% of their total fights.

UFC had the highest number of finishes at 123, but it was only 49% of their total fights.

Bellator was at the bottom in terms of both the number of finishes and the percentage. The promotion witnessed 41 finishes this year, which amounted to 39.4% of their total fights.

Several MMA fighters have opened up their fighting promotions

It appears that the competition amongst fight promotions is only going to increase as more and more promotions are gonna pop-up in the MMA world.

Several prominent fighters are stepping foot into this business venture, making things even more exciting.

MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedoov has his own fighting organization called Eagle FC and hosted multiple events in the United States last year.

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is also running his own fight promotion called Gamebred FC. The promotion recently announced their upcoming fight card which will be headlined by a bare-knuckle MMA fight between former UFC champions Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

The event will be held on September 8 at the Vystar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nate Diaz, one of the biggest names in MMA, recently parted ways after his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The Stockton native has now become the founder of 'Real Fight Inc.', a fighting promotion that will be involved in the upcoming matchup between Diaz and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The event is expected to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

