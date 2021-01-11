Which MMA and UFC fighters appeared on Hawaii Five-0, the American television series?

Hawaii Five-0, a television series that recently concluded after ten years is a popular police crime drama show that has featured numerous mixed martial artists. The show was a remake of the original series that aired from 1968 to 1980 on CBS under the same name. After being in the business for a decade, Hawaii Five-0 was brought to a close in April of 2020.

According to Hawaii News Now, the show made a significant impact on the economy of Hawaii, after giving exposure to local businesses by incorporating them into the show's storyline.

Frequent guest appearances were also made on Hawaii Five-0 which includes a list of mixed martial artists.

MMA fighters who have appeared on Hawaii Five-0

In 2011, UFC legend Chuck Liddell made a guest appearance on Hawaii Five-0, when he came to blows with Alex O'Loughlin, who played Steve McGarrett on the show.

Liddell is one of the most notable MMA fighters to have made guest appearances in TV shows and films. Prior to his cameo in Hawaii Five-0, Liddell appeared in films like Cradel 2 the Grave and Drillbit Taylor. Liddell is also known for playing the role of 'Sergeant McGreevy' in 2015 action film, War Pigs.

Randy Couture is another popular name who appeared on Hawaii Five-0. The former UFC champion featured in four episodes over the course of two years from 2015 to 2017. Acting as Jason Duclair, a serial arsonist, Couture first appeared in the fifth season of the show in 2015.

Couture's acting credits are rather impressive, having appeared in 24 different TV shows and films. He is best known for playing Toll Road in The Expendables trilogy.

Randy Couture to guest star as arsonist on 'Hawaii Five-0' http://t.co/itcQHAAmOo pic.twitter.com/yk4BddwQhH — boys (@bdvoy) January 30, 2015

Taylor Wily, a mixed martial artist-turned-actor, was the first fighter in the history of the UFC to have been knocked out. Wily was also a sumo wrestler who fought Gerard Gordeau in a losing effort at UFC 1 in 1993. The referee was forced to stop the contest after Wily got punched in the face and ended up losing his tooth. The 51-year-old never competed in any MMA fight since then.

Wily soon shifted his attention to acting and became a member of the Hawaii Five-0 cast in 2010.

Nowadays, Taylor Wily is an actor, but before he lost the first fight in UFC history, he might have saved the UFC as a whole.@30for30 tells the inside story in their podcast "No Rules: The Birth Of UFC." https://t.co/r2xVfSNnK4 pic.twitter.com/vrBmCo8bOO — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2017

Hawaii's very own Max Holloway - former UFC featherweight champion and the current No.1 contender in the division - also appears in the show.

Holloway made a short cameo appearance on the show in its eighth season in 2018.