Which movies does Francis Ngannou star in?

Francis Ngannou has been one of the most terrifying fighters the UFC has come across. While 'The Predator' continues to hunt down opponents in the octagon, the 265-pound champion has also taken steps to cement his place in the glamorous world of Hollywood.

From working in a sand mine at the age of 10, to now reigning over the UFC heavyweight division, Ngannou has come a long way in his life. His success in the octagon has helped the fighter earn fame and fortune, which in return helped him star in movies.

So far, 'The Predator' has been a part of two Hollywood films. In 2021, Ngannou made his acting debut from the move 'F9,' which was the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. A year later, he returned to the big screen as he played himself in the comedy film Jackass Forever.

While mixed martial arts remains his forte, Ngannou had a great time on the set of F9. The Cameroonian fighter detailed the same in a post on Twitter. Ngannou said:

"Wrapped up for the Fast and Furious 9. What a wonderful experience with all those amazing people. I had a lot of fun out here with you guys thank you for everything @justinlin #annasawai @JordanaBrewster"

If Ngannou manages to continue his remarkable form, the UFC heavyweight will experience a growth in popularity. This growth could indeed land 'The Predator' with more movie projects in the coming future.

When does the UFC contract of Francis Ngannou expire?

Francis Ngannou's contract is a complex situation the fighter and the promotion are dealing with. While Ngannou would have been out of contract by now, his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 extended his stay in the promotion due to the "champions clause."

In 2017, Francis Ngannou signed a five-year deal with the UFC which included a "champions clause." According to the clause, the promotion will extend Ngannou's contract by a year or three fights. This clause is applicable to a champion who is at the end of their contract. However, 'The Predator' has a choice

He can either fight again in the period his contract has been extended in, or sit out the entire 2022 and wait for the deal to expire. This is because even though his deal has been extended by a year, the terms of his deal state that it cannot pass over five years. Speaking to Brett Okamoto, Francis Ngannou said:

"The UFC contract is very tricky. That’s why you sign a (40-month) contract and you find yourself after four years still dealing with that, even though you have been active. Contractually it means that I have executed the eight fights that were on my contract. The championship clause, people don’t understand that in the contract. It is optional because it says if at the end of the contract, if you’re the champion, you’re extended for three fights or one year. So that all made me think it’s optional."

While Ngannou is currently recovering from surgery, fans around the world will hope to see 'The Predator' back in action. At heavyweight, Francis Ngannou has many exciting fights lined up, and the possible addition of Jon Jones to the division creates more interest.

