Which promotion did Gabi Garcia fight under? Is the controversial MMA fighter retired? All you need to know

Former jiu-jitsu world champion Gabi Garcia is planning to return to MMA.

The 32-year-old Brazilian stands as one of the most renowned and accomplished female jiu-jitsu practitioners in the black belt divisions. She has earned her place in the prestigious International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Hall of Fame and boasts an undefeated record in MMA.

Garcia prepared to transition to MMA and had several scheduled fights in 2015, but unfortunately, all of them were canceled. However, in December 2015, she finally made her MMA debut against a professional wrestler named Lei'D Tapa at the Rizin World GP event in Japan.

Over the next few years, Gabi Garcia remained undefeated in her six professional fights. Her most recent match was at Rizin 14 in December 2018, where she won in the first round with a keylock submission against Barbara Nepomuceno.

After a five-year hiatus from the sport, the former multiple-time ADCC world champion is planning her comeback. She shared her return plans in a detailed Instagram post earlier this year, explaining that she aims to create more opportunities for women in heavier weight divisions.

Check out the post below:

Was Gabi Garcia found guilty of using prohibited substances?

In 2014, Gabi Garcia faced a setback when her 2013 IBJJF World Championship medals were revoked due to a failed drug test, as reported by the USADA.

She was found to have used Clomiphene, a female fertility drug listed as prohibited by the USADA. This drug aids in limiting estrogen effects and restoring testosterone levels, akin to Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) for men. However, the legitimacy of her guilt stirred controversy. Clomiphene's performance-enhancing benefits for women are minimal, primarily aiding with female infertility.

USADA later clarified that they did not believe Garcia had knowingly cheated, suggesting that she might not have used the drug for a competitive advantage.