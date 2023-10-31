Which UFC card is Dan Hooker fighting on next? Event, opponent, venue and other details explored

Dan Hooker is slated to face Bobby Green in a lightweight matchup as the co-main event at UFC Austin's Fight Night event, set to take place on December 2 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the evening's main event as another lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. It was also confirmed that both the main and co-main events will be fought for five rounds.

Hooker has achieved consecutive victories, starting with a TKO triumph against Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 in November 2022, followed by a gritty split decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July, during which he battled with a fractured arm.

The upcoming fight will mark Dan Hooker's 22nd appearance in the octagon. 'The Hangman' embarked on his UFC journey with a debut win against Ian Entwistle in 2014, and it seems that he may be in the twilight of a remarkable MMA career filled with both triumphs and setbacks.

Prior to his current two-fight win streak, Hooker faced adversity with losses, including a submission defeat against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 and an unsuccessful attempt at featherweight against Arnold Allen in March 2022.

The 33-year-old Kiwi holds a professional record of 23-12-0 with a 13-8 record in the UFC.

Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green: How are fans weighing in?

Fans have responded to the five-round lightweight contest between Dan Hooker and Bobby Green with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Good fight this real back and forth I favour Green"

While, another commented:

"RIP Bobby Green you had a good run ma man! 😢"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This is such a super fun fight lol. Can't wait! If Bobby Green wins! He's coming with that late resurgence. Love seeing bro throw hands."

"Probably will last longer then the main event These guys both deserve to win Im taking Dan hooker to walk out The winner"

"Hooker doesn't need 5 rounds to beat this crap"

"Bobby going to sleep. Got fitness but not that dawg"

"My guess is someone’s retiring cause 5 rounds don’t make sense imo"

Credits: @mma_orbit on X