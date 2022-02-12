Which UFC fighters have defended Joe Rogan amid Spotify and 'N-word' controversy? 

In the aftermath of the controversy surrounding the dissemination of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan was widely scorned for the use of racially charged vocabulary. However, he has found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of support from UFC fighters amid this crisis.

While in conversation with the media at the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vehemently supported Rogan, arguing that he was not a racist.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney recently took to social media to reveal that he strongly believed Rogan was not a racist.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I don’t feel Joe Rogan is racist, and I don’t need white people telling me what he says is supposed to offend me I don’t feel Joe Rogan is racist, and I don’t need white people telling me what he says is supposed to offend me

He further argued that those speaking up against Rogan carried the responsibility to forgive him and accept his apology. He declared that condemning people and not accepting their apologies was not the way to go about such matters.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 If you feel Joe Rogan owes an apology you should also accept it. As a recovering addict, I have done and said things that I'm not proud of, but if we are not given a chance to make amends, nobody would ever recover. If you feel Joe Rogan owes an apology you should also accept it. As a recovering addict, I have done and said things that I'm not proud of, but if we are not given a chance to make amends, nobody would ever recover.

Michael Chandler penned down his thoughts in a lengthy post on Instagram. Accordig to the top UFC lightweight, Joe Rogan was one of, if not the most open-minded people in the business.

Although he refused to condone any offensive statements that were made, 'Iron' urged fans to take a look at everything Rogan has achieved in the realm of combat sports and media before attempting to cancel him.

Aljamain Sterling called upon fans to look at the context in which Rogan's statements were made. However, he admitted that the use of the 'N-word' in itself is problematic and would be unacceptable, be it in today's political climate or that of a decade ago.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

My thoughts are he isn’t a racist.

Context matters.

He shouldn’t be using the word to begin with.

Comedian that tried a joke 10-12 yrs ago, in a different era, and it didn’t work back then and definitely doesn’t work in todays era. R2 @GrimmjowAH @funkmasterMMA Have you received any hatred regarding your opinion on Rogans use of the n word? @funkmasterMMA Have you received any hatred regarding your opinion on Rogans use of the n word? Nah. Some debate with POC from home tho.My thoughts are he isn’t a racist.Context matters.He shouldn’t be using the word to begin with.Comedian that tried a joke 10-12 yrs ago, in a different era, and it didn’t work back then and definitely doesn’t work in todays era. twitter.com/GrimmjowAH/sta… Nah. Some debate with POC from home tho.My thoughts are he isn’t a racist.Context matters.He shouldn’t be using the word to begin with.Comedian that tried a joke 10-12 yrs ago, in a different era, and it didn’t work back then and definitely doesn’t work in todays era. twitter.com/GrimmjowAH/sta…

The likes of Frankie Edgar and Darren Till were also quick to jump to Joe Rogan's defense.

Frankie Edgar @FrankieEdgar I’ll take Joe Rogan over all these bozos! I’ll take Joe Rogan over all these bozos!

D @darrentill2 3 people you can never cancel, infact 4.

Joe Rogan

Ricky Gervais

Russell Brand

& me! 🙂🙂🙂

Have a smashing week 3 people you can never cancel, infact 4.Joe RoganRicky GervaisRussell Brand& me! 🙂🙂🙂Have a smashing week

In addition to rallying behind Rogan, Chito Vera also shared a clip of Israel Adesanya voicing his support in favor of the UFC color commentator amid his controversy with the 'N-word'.

Former UFC fighters who support Joe Rogan

In a post on social media, Ben Askren called upon fans to offer people some leeway when it comes to objectionable statements made by them in the past.

Funky @Benaskren Tim Pool @Timcast Thank you @TheRock for speaking out against racism Thank you @TheRock for speaking out against racism https://t.co/etRPywUGxA All of us have said dumb shit in the past, a lot of us are lucky enough to have not said it on video. When people act annoying holier than thou it is annoying AF. twitter.com/timcast/status… All of us have said dumb shit in the past, a lot of us are lucky enough to have not said it on video. When people act annoying holier than thou it is annoying AF. twitter.com/timcast/status…

Refusing to condone his actions and racially charged comments, Brendan Schaub claimed that Rogan has helped a significant number of people over the course of his career, regardless of race.

He admitted that making mistakes was a part of being a human and further argued in his favor regarding the allegations concerning the disemmination of COVID-19 misinformation.

He admitted that almost every single media house had made incorrect statements regarding the pandemic due to its unprecedented nature. Therefore, exclusively holding Rogan responsible for the same was incorrect

