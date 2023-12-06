Which UFC legend is joining WWE? Wrestling organization’s cryptic T-Shirt selling move sparks speculation on potential deal

It appears as though a UFC legend could possibly be joining WWE after the wrestling organization's cryptic t-shirt selling move sparked plenty of speculation online regarding a potential deal.

The speculation began when fans noticed that a lineup of t-shirts of UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock suddenly appeared on the WWE Shop website. The former UFC Superfight champion hasn't been with the company since 1999, when he parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut in favor of a return to MMA.

The merchandise drop is significant as it could signify that 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' is returning to WWE in some capacity. Despite his age, there are plenty of other ways the UFC legend could be utilized, especially on a WWE legends deal, which seems to be the most likely scenario.

When WWE signs stars to a legends deal, it typically results in the release of merchandise, which already appears to be the case. Ken Shamrock is certainly worthy of an opportunity as he had an impact during the company's famous Attitude Era during the 1990s.

Ken Shamrock merchandise on WWE Shop [Photo credit: shop.wwe.com]

The former UFC Superfight champion essentially paved the way for other UFC fighters to make the transition from MMA to pro wrestling. Since the UFC legend's successful transition, there have been a number of others who've done the same and had successful pro wrestling careers. Notable names include Dan Severn, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Ken Shamrock has expressed interest in returning to WWE over the years and also made a case for why he is deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. It remains to be seen whether the UFC legend will make a surprise appearance in WWE in the near future or if the company intends to announce that they signed him to a legends deal.