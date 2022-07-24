Which UFC London fighters broke the 'Drake curse' tonight?

It seems like the infamous 'Drake curse' has been lifted for good. At the UFC London fights, Drake reaped a profit of $3.7 million after placing a $2.3 million bet on both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win.

Image courtesy @champagnepapi Instagram

Paddy 'The Baddy' submitted Jordan Leavitt in the second round, securing his third win in the UFC. Pimblett's sister-in-arm, Molly McCann, also overcame flyweight Hannah Goldy via another impressive first-round TKO at the event.

To the fighter's delight, it would seem that the rapper is happy to share his good fortune. In their post-fight interaction with ESPN MMA analysts, Pibmlett and 'Meatball' revealed that Drake was buying both the fighters new Rolexes:

"I'll just throw out this at ESPN... Drake is buying me and Paddy a new Rolex."

Watch Molly McCann talk about Drake at UFC London below:

The rapper's misfortune with the bookies infamously named the 'Drake curse' was originally broken at UFC 276. Drake The rapper won $1 million after betting on middleweight Israel Adesanya at the event.

'The Last Stylebender' won his UFC 276 clash against Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. In the past, the renowned rapper has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, having placed his bets on fighters including Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett dedicates his UFC London win to his recently deceased friend

In his UFC London post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, 'The Baddy' dedicated his victory to his recently deceased friend Ricky. Pimblett told the O2 that he woke up, on weigh-in day, to the news of his friend's suicide:

"I woke up on Fiday morning 4 am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. This is a five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky lad that's for you."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview below:

The 27-year-old further appealed to men facing hard times to open up to a confidante rather than take their own lives. Pimblett stated that he would rather have a friend cry on his shoulders than go to their funeral:

"There is a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man and you've got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself. Please speak to someone, speak to anyone... I'd rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week."

