“Which wars are we supporting” – Joe Rogan shares his reservations about "binary thinking" on Israel-Palestine conflict

Joe Rogan has questioned the "binary thinking" of people in regards to picking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups conducted a military operation in Israel back in October, which involved multiple ground and aerial attacks on the country. Thousands of civilians were reportedly killed, which resulted in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launching a large-scale military operation on the Gaza Strip, killing an inordinate number of Palestinians.

Since the conflict began, both sides of the war have suffered severe casualties but have continued to fight their own cause. This has led to the world effectively 'picking' sides and supporting either Israel or Palestine.

Recently, Rogan welcomed Dave Smith on to The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Smith is a comedian and political commentator. The pair discussed the conflict going on in the Middle East, where Joe Rogan admitted he's become frustrated at the over-simplification of the perspectives of the public in regards to the war. He explained:

"Either Israel is evil or Hamas is totally evil. It can't be there's a lot going on. This binary thinking that everybody has in our culture today, where people, we automatically subscribe to what one side thinks. If you're on the right, you automatically subscribe to what the right wing people think. If you're on the left, you subscribe to the left wing. Which wars are we supporting? There's different sides to supporting wars."

Catch Rogan's comments here (2:10):

Joe Rogan reacts to Dana White's stunning weight-loss

Joe Rogan recently praised Dana White for his body transformation over the last year.

The UFC president has undergone a major physical and lifestyle change after meeting with Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems. The health company analysed the bloodwork of White, where they shockingly told him he had only 10 years left to live.

Dana White then vowed to change his ways by overhauling his physical health and diet, which has helped him get into what he describes as the best shape of his life.

Recently, Joe Rogan welcomed Gary Brecka onto an episode of the JRE, where the pair dicussed the progress of the UFC president. Rogan then praised the 54-year-old for the hard work he's done and stated that people don't understand how much progress he has made until you look at older pictures of him. He said:

"I think giving him a life expectancy kind of validated it for him and just really put it in his face. The funny thing is if you go back and look at the pictures of him prior to... He does look like he's about to pop."

Catch Rogan's comments here (0:30):