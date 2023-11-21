"He was about to pop" - Gary Brecka tells Joe Rogan how he saved Dana White from the 10-year life expectancy threat

Dana White has been the driving force of the UFC, transforming it into the premier mixed martial arts promotion it is today. White remains actively engaged in every facet of the business and was recently promoted to the position of CEO of the organization following the UFC-WWE merger.

In 2022, recognizing the importance of his well-being, White sought the expertise of health analyst Gary Brecka to assess his life expectancy.

Brecka delivered an alarming prognosis after a series of tests that White had a mere decade left to live unless he made some significant lifestyle alterations.

Expand Tweet

This prompted Dana White to make a significant shift in his lifestyle and prompted him to embark on a transformative journey focused on wellness. Most recently, the UFC CEO Dana White shared his remarkable body transformation, attributing it to an 86-hour fast as a crucial component of his newfound health regimen.

Garry Brecka, the man behind White's refined approach toward health and fitness sat down with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan to discuss how he saved White from the 10-year life expectancy threat.

Speaking on episode #2060 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Brecka stated:

"I think giving him a life expectancy kind of validated it for him and just really put it in his face. The funny thing is if you back and look at the pictures of him prior to... He does look like he's about to pop."

Catch Brecka's comments below:

Dana White unveils remarkable transformation after 86-hour water fast

Dana White is basking in a newfound sense of invincibility following the completion of an 86-hour water fast. White showcased his incredible body transformation in a two-minute video shared on X.

Commencing the fast immediately after the conclusion of UFC 295 on November 11, White completed the intensive regimen on November 15, unveiling the drastic changes through impressive before-and-after shots. Describing his experience, he posted on social media, "I did an 86-hour water fast and I feel INCREDIBLE!"

Highlighting the potential health benefits, Dana White acknowledged expert opinions suggesting that water fasting could significantly reduce the risk of diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's. Speaking about the process, White stated:

"So, the first 24 hours, you drink water, and you can use that [electrolytes] in your water. Then, the next day, this is the cleanest broth that you can buy. This thing only has 45 calories, less than one gram of carbs, and it has like 13 grams of protein. So, all it really has is protein and 45 calories. That is the cleanest broth available; chefs will tell you that."

"You do this twice a day for the next two days. You drink all your water with electrolytes, but you could do the broth twice a day, bone broth - the bone broth, twice a day for the next two days. You're gonna feel incredible. And obviously, you're doing it for the internal, but externally, you get absolutely shredded on this thing."

Check out the video below: