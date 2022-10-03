"I feel like I'm 35" - Dana White looks ripped as he shows off incredible transformation after being told he has 10.4 years to live

Dana White was recently given a decade to live based on his DNA analysis. Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems pinned down White's life expectancy to 10.4 years unless he brought in significant lifestyle changes.

However, White has undergone a huge transformation following a ten-week program prescribed by Brecka. The UFC president recently told health coach Kelley Nemiro on the Balancing Chaos podcast:

"I would wake up in the middle of the night and throw up almost every night... This guy [Brecka] has changed my life in ten weeks, I don't snore anymore. And I sleep seven-eight hours a night now."

White, who admittedly feels like 35 again, also showed off his ripped physique at the age of 53. Asked how much weight he had lost in the ten-week program, the UFC head honcho said:

"30 pounds. I feel like I'm 35 years old again. There's somebody who's listening right now who are going through the same things that I did, horrible sleeping at night, snoring, sleep apnea, borderline diabetes. I invested in him for ten weeks and this guy changed my life."

Watch the entire podcast below:

The diet that helped Dana White shed 30 pounds

Dana White first spoke about his meeting with Gary Brecka on The Action Junkeez podcast. By then, the UFC president had already adhered to Brecka's program for ten weeks, resulting in significant changes.

White revealed that the ketogenic diet prescribed by 10X Health System was responsible for his weight loss. Highly impressed with the results, the 53-year-old is now marketing the service to his friends and former UFC owners, the Fertitta brothers.

"I'm on keto, I'm on the keto diet... This is what Gary Brecka told me... 'There are essential fats that your body needs... There are essential amino acids... There is no such thing as an essential carbohydrate.' I've never felt better. I feel like I'm 35 years old again... If this is how I feel in 10 weeks, how the f**k am I going to feel in 10 months? I got all those guys [in], Frank [Fertitta] is on it now. Jill, Teressa [Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta's wives], everybody is in it."

Watch The Action Junkeez podcast featuring Dana White below:

