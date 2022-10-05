Which WWE match will former UFC champion Daniel Cormier referee?

In a surprising turn of events, Daniel Cormier has recently made himself known in the WWE. Cormier is set to be a special guest referee at WWE Extreme Rules, where Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will compete in a Fight Pit match. The bout will take place on October 8th and will be the first time the former UFC champion will enter the pro wrestling ring.

WWE recently posted a video of the former MMA fighter announcing his refereeing debut. While speaking to the both WWE fans and wrestlers, Daniel Cormier stated:

"Someone told me that you two are competing in a Fight Pit match this Saturday at Extreme Rules. Well, I’m into that. That’s my world. I live in the cage. I love it. One thing I do know, is there has to be a stern third man. It can’t be any old referee. So you know who they called? They called your boy DC to come down and lay down the law, and make sure that only one of you walks out of the Fight Pit victorious."

Matt Riddle is also a former UFC fighter, with 'Deep Waters' now competing in WWE. Riddle left professional MMA after beating Michael Kuiper at Titan FC 27 in 2014. The WWE superstar last fought in the UFC when he faced Che Mills at UFC on FUEL TV 7, but the fight was deemed a no-contest after Riddle tested positive for marijuana.

Watch the full WWE fight promo here:

When did Daniel Cormier last compete in the UFC?

As mentioned, Daniel Cormier is no longer competing in professional MMA and is seemingly eyeing a career in the WWE. Cormier last fought in the UFC back in 2020 and took on Stipe Miocic in a trilogy title-bout.

'DC' lost his final MMA bout, with Miocic winning a unanimous decision at UFC 252. Cormier lost his last two fights in the UFC and both were against Miocic. His most recent win came against Derrick Lewis. He impressively submitted Lewis in the second round at UFC 230 back in 2018.

Despite his poor form at the end of his career, Daniel Cormier is still regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

