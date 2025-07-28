  • home icon
Who is Adlan Amagov? Exploring the fighter who dropped Jon Jones twice in sparring

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 28, 2025 03:51 GMT
Everything to know Adlan Amagov (right), who once knocked out Jon Jones (left) in training. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones, who announced his retirement last month, is enjoying his time away from MMA. He recently made an appearance as a star guest at the IBA Bare Knuckle fight event on Saturday in Moscow.

Combat sports news outlet Red Corner MMA took to X and reposted a clip of Jones and his former training partner Adlan Amagov sharing a friendly moment inside the ring.

Check out the post below:

Who is Adlan Amagov?

Adlan Amagov is a former Russian mixed martial artist with a professional record of 14-2-1. After an unsuccessful MMA debut against Aleksei Oleinik in 2007, Amagov compiled nine wins and one draw before facing future UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith in Strikeforce in November 2011. The 38-year-old impressed the American audience by knocking out Smith in the first round.

Amagov made a quick return and faced former champion Robbie Lawler in 2012, suffering a first-round knockout loss. However, he bounced back later that year with a win over Keith Berry, which marked his final appearance in Strikeforce.

Amagov then joined the UFC in 2013 and made a successful octagon debut against Chris Spang, winning via unanimous decision. His last MMA fight was at UFC 166 in October 2013, where he secured a first-round knockout win over TJ Waldburger. In 2016, 'Borz' returned briefly to compete in a mixed-rules Sambo bout, where he submitted Dirlei Broenstrup via armbar in the first round. He has not fought since.

When Jon Jones confirmed getting knocked out by Adlan Amagov in training

During his trip to Thailand earlier this year, Jon Jones revealed that he was once knocked out by Adlan Amagov with a spinning back kick during a sparring session at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The former UFC two-division champion, said:

''Adlan Amagov KO’d me, very true story. Spinning back kick, boom, me down. It’s okay, sometimes it happens. But next time...One day, Carlos Condit and me, Adlan, two people.''

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

