Who is Aiemann Zahabi and is he related to George St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi?

Aiemann Zahabi currently fights in the Bantamweight division of the UFC. The Canadian Mixed Martial Artist is the younger brother of former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi. Firas is the owner and head trainer at the Tristar gym in Canada.

At UFC Vegas 19, the younger of the Zahabi brothers made his second appearance fighting on the UFC canvas. Aiemann secured the victory against Drako Rodriguez via KO/TKO in the very first round. With this win, the Canadian has amassed an 8-2 pro-MMA record.

Prior to making his UFC debut, Aiemann Zahabi held a 6-0 record as an MMA athlete. All his wins were first-round stoppages and it was undeniable that the Tristar prospect was ready to enter the UFC now.

Aiemann Zahabi made his UFC debut in 2017 when he fought the Brazilian fighter, Reginaldo Vieira. The bout was featured on the UFC FN: 105 fight card and Zahabi chruned out a unanimous decision victory against Vieira. Following this win, Aiemann faced another Brazilian fighter named Ricardo Ramos in 2017.

However, this time things didn't go as planned for Aiemann Zahabi as he suffered a devastating third-round knockout at Ramos' hands. Zahabi's next fight was scheduled in 2019 against current UFC featherweight Vincent Morales. Morales secured the unanimous decision victory and handed Zahabi his second career loss.

Firas Zahabi on his brother Aiemann Zahabi's performance tonight

Firas Zahabi appears to be on cloud nine after his younger brother secured the win tonight. Zahabi took to his social media to share the moment with his followers. The Canadian coach seemed ecstatic as he wrote: "My younger brother wins via KO tonight!".

Aiemann Zahabi is certainly training under one of the best MMA coaches out there. Georges St-Pierre, Rory MacDonald, and Kevin Lee are some of the successful athletes that have come out of the Tristar gym in Canada under the leadership of Firas. It will be interesting to see whether Aiemann's MMA career follows the trajectory of his peers as well