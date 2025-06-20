Who is Alexandre Pantoja's wife? Everything you need to know about the UFC champ's life partner

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his belt against Kiwi powerhouse Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 on June 28. Much like any great man in history, the Brazilian world champion has a remarkable woman behind him every step of the way.

Growing up in a troubled household with his father abandoning him and his family, Alexandre Pantoja seeked a woman who exemplified his single mother's grit and resilience. 'The Cannibal' found Gabryella Gouvea about over a decade ago, the woman he'd eventually marry and become the mother of his two sons.

Here's everything you need to know about Alexandre Pantoja's wife, Gabryella Pantoja.

Who is Gabryella Pantoja, Alexandre Pantoja's wife?

Despite having one of the most famous Brazilian athletes as a husband, Gabryella Gouvea Pantoja maintains a rather private life away from the spotlight. Sources say that Gabryella and Alexandre met in 2008 in Rio de Janeiro and shortly after, started dating. No source could confirm when the two officially tied the knot.

Gabryella Pantoja appears to be a stay-at-home mom and takes care of their two sons, Caua (13) and Nicolas (10). According to her Instagram account, Mrs. Pantoja likes to go on outdoorsy holidays with her husband and kids, particularly to the beach.

In a photo dating back to 2013, Gabryella Pantoja posted an early shot of her and Alexandre in the cage after a win. She captioned it with: "Just tell me the next step", implying that she plays an integral role in the career of the UFC flyweight king.

Alexandre Pantoja on his career: "This is about my family"

True enough, Gabryella Pantoja was all-in on Alexandre Pantoja's career - through thick and thin. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple struggled hard to make ends meet - even with 'The Cannibal' already fighting in the UFC.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Pantoja opened up about his financial struggles and how his wife helped him overcome them, saying:

"I won the fight with Manel [Kape], put all the money in a down payment for that house...And my wife started to clean houses and I started to drive Uber."

He added:

"And after the fight with [Brandon] Royval, one week before that fight, I was delivering Uber Eats. But then God gave me the fight. I won the fight and I won the bonus. But I would do this again if I need, you know. Because it's not just about, like, myself, this is about my family. This is about my kids."

