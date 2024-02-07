Who is Andre Fili's girlfriend? Everything you should know about Melissa Renee

UFC featherweight fighter Andre Fili and his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Renee, have maintained a thriving relationship for around eight years.

Although they've been together since 2016, the couple are not married.

Renee is not only a dedicated fitness enthusiast, but also a savvy entrepreneur who owns Fit Within, a gym offering personalized and group training sessions. Prior to this venture, she successfully managed Flex Fitness Woodland.

She is also a fitness influencer who devotes ample time to her fitness routine at the gym, as evidenced by her Instagram feed, which is filled with workout videos and images flaunting her toned physique.

While the couple's age difference remains undisclosed, it is known that Renee celebrates her birthday on April 8 each year, while Fili, aged 33, celebrates his on June 25. Apart from these details, little else about their relationship is publicly known.

Fili is gearing up to face Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86. The Fight Night card is scheduled to take place this weekend on Feb. 10, 2024 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Touchy' stepped in for Lerone Murphy, who had to pull out of the fight last month due to an undisclosed injury. Fili is returning to action after securing a first-round TKO victory over Lucas Almeida at UFC 296 in December.

The Washington native made his promotional debut with a TKO victory over Jeremy Larsen at UFC 166 in December 2013. He holds a record of 11-9, with one no-contest during his decade-long tenure in the octagon.

Throughout his time in the UFC, Fili has fought notable names such as Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, Michael Johnson, Charles Jourdain and Bryce Mitchell.

Did Andre Fili receive his moniker from UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi?

Interestingly, UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi was the one who bestowed Andre Fili with his distinct nickname - 'Touchy.'

Back in August 2012, Olivi proposed the aforementioned nickname for the UFC featherweight on X (then-Twitter), as she wrote:

"Hey Andre Fili - I don't know if you have a nickname or not, but I propose 'Touchy' ... Andre 'Touchy' Fili!!!"

MMA journalist Caroline Pearce tweeted last year, expressing her discovery of the intriguing tidbit. This prompted a confirmation from Olivi, who responded and verified the accuracy of the information.

Check out the social media exchange between Carolina Pearce and Megan Olivi below:

