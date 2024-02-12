Who is Andrea Lee's estranged husband Donny Aaron? Everything we know about the pro-Nazi man accused of assaulting 'KGB'

Donny Aaron, the estranged husband and former coach of UFC flyweight Andrea Lee, has garnered unwanted attention for multiple reasons, including his Nazi tattoos, a history of violence and accusations of domestic abuse against Lee.

A former police officer, Aaron's past is marred by a negligent homicide conviction stemming from a fatal shooting back in 2009. Public scrutiny intensified in 2018 when 'KGB' defended her husband's visible swastika tattoo, sparking controversy despite her claims it wasn't indicative of racist beliefs. She said:

“Neither one of us are racists, we have an Asian & a black guy that live with us! Oh my gosh guys it’s a tattoo he got when he was in prison, get over yourselves. He covers them up all the time & we happen to have a lake day and it makes an appearance. Sensitive a** mofos.”[via MMAJunkie]

The couple later apologized through their respective social media handles.

Check out Andrea Lee and her former husband's apology posts below:

In the same year, Aaron also faced domestic violence charges, allegedly assaulting Lee after a UFC event. He evaded authorities for nine months before his arrest and extradition.

Andrea Lee seeks redemption against Miranda Maverick at UFC 298

Andrea Lee will be looking to snap a three-fight skid when she meets Miranda Maverick on the preliminary card of UFC 298 on Feb 17 in Anaheim, California.

Lee, currently No.14 ranked in the women's flyweight division, last tasted victory in 2021 against Cynthia Calvillo. Having lost three straight, including a unanimous decision to Natalia Silva at UFC 292, she needs a win to get back on track.

Maverick, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum. The 26-year-old has gone 3-1 in her last four fights, most recently submitting Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 291. This strong run has put her on the cusp of breaking into the official rankings.

This prelim bout promises a compelling clash of styles, with Lee's striking prowess facing off against Maverick's dominant grappling.