Who is Andreas Michailidis, the fighter Alex Pereira is expected to face in his UFC debut?

Andreas Michailidis is a UFC middleweight fighter who is expected to face Alex Pereira in the kickboxing great's UFC debut.

Alex Pereira, the only fighter to ever knock out Israel Adesanya in professional combat sports competition, will make his UFC debut later this year. The Brazilian striking savant is a former GLORY middleweight champion and the reigning GLORY light heavyweight champion.

The 34-year-old holds not one but two victories over reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However, both victories came in the sport of kickboxing and not in MMA.

Today, we take a brief look at the fighter that Alex Pereira will likely face in his UFC debut.

All you need to know about Andreas Michailidis

Hailing from Athens, Greece, Andreas Michailidis is an MMA stalwart who has competed in multiple top-tier organizations. He has fought for Bellator MMA, Fight Nights Global, Titan FC, and the UFC.

The 33-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 13 wins and 4 losses. He made his UFC debut in 2020 and has amassed a 1-1 record in the promotion thus far. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over KB Bhullar at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Prochazka in May 2021.

Andreas Michailidis trains at the EFL Academy. He has also trained extensively at Gracie Barra in Greece and is regarded as a truly well-rounded MMA fighter.

Meanwhile, his reported opponent, Alex Pereira, holds a professional MMA record of 3 wins and 1 loss. 'Poatan' is relatively inexperienced in the MMA realm. However, his terrifying KO power and his kickboxing wins over Adesanya have helped him garner a lot of hype ahead of his UFC debut.

Andreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira to take place at UFC 268

Andreas Michailidis will reportedly face Alex Pereira in a middleweight bout at UFC 268. However, before his UFC debut, Pereira is set to compete in his final kickboxing bout.

Alex Pereira will face Artem Vakhitov at Glory 78: Rotterdam on September 4, 2021, and will look to defend the GLORY light heavyweight title before parting ways with the promotion.

Pereira is expected to officially sign a contract for his UFC debut after the aforementioned kickboxing bout.

The UFC 268 fight card will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 6, 2021.

Talk about a line up! 🙌 We’re headed back to NYC and we’re not coming empty-handed! #UFC268 Tickets on sale Sept 17th! Visit https://t.co/YzVPhY2GlF for more info! pic.twitter.com/gFDx7PQ6Em — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2021

