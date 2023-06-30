Who is Andrew Tate's coach Amir Subasic? Everything you should know about 'Cobra's long-time trainer

Andrew Tate is undeniably one of the world's most well-known social media personalities. The 36-year-old is also a talented kickboxer, having won numerous titles since he turned professional. Given his commitment to perfecting his craft, Tate recently credited his coach Amir Subasic for helping him through his martial arts journey.

'Cobra' took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note praising his longtime kickboxing instructor and attached a picture from one of their training sessions. He also posted an animation describing how a coach helps their students climb higher. He wrote:

"Best coach ever. @stormgymukamir."

Amir Subasic is the founder and head coach of Storm Gym in Luton, UK. He is a highly skilled 7th Dan kickboxing instructor and holds several black belts in different martial arts. Furthermore, he has extensive military and special forces expertise, thanks to his time served in the Yugoslav Army and then the Patriotic League of Bosnia.

Apart from being a kickboxing coach and military veteran, Subasic has also ventured into the fight promotion game. He is the co-founder and current K1 world president of the WKO (World Kickboxing Organization) and founder of the SUPERFIGHT Series Championship.

While Andrew Tate is no longer an active kickboxer, the controversial influencer still seems to train regularly under the tutelage of Amir Subasic.

Sean O'Malley on Andrew Tate returning to live streaming

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley is glad that Andrew Tate is back to doing live-streaming sessions.

The controversial influencer and his brother recently made an appearance on the popular streaming platform Rumble. This marked Tate's first showing after being moved from a prison in Romania to the confines of his home. The live stream, titled 'Emergency Meeting,' reportedly drew an astonishing peak of over 432,000 concurrent viewers.

On a recent episode of THE BRO'MALLEY SHOW, 'Suga' opened up about Andrew Tate potentially returning to the mainstream and said:

"God damn it's good to have Andrew Tate back talking... I love it, I fu*king love seeing his clips. When he speaks, he means he has a good message and when he talks there's thoughts behind it."

He continued:

"He's very fu*king smart and he's powerful in his words. And I think it probably comes down to his diet, he has 3 cigars a day, 3 rib eyes and 15 coffees."

Watch the full episode below:

The Tate brothers were recently charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime syndicate to exploit women sexually. Romania's anti-organized crime unit arrested the former kickboxer in December last year, and he has been serving detention ever since.

