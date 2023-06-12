Who is Arthur Mpofu? 27-year-old MMA fighter passes away unexpectedly

New England-based MMA fighter Arthur Mpofu recently passed away at the age of 27.

While the exact cause of Mpofu's unexpected death remains unknown, there is reportedly no suspicion of foul play. The MMA fighter from Massachusetts was well known in amateur circuits of the region.

He was managed by Iridium Sports Agency, which represents UFC fighters like Loopy Godinez, Eryk Anders, Jon Castaneda, Daniel Pineda and Ode' Osbourne, among others.

Paying tribute to their young prospect, Iridium wrote on Instagram:

"We’re deeply saddened to acknowledge the passing of #TeamIridium athlete Arthur Mpofu. Arthur was a fast-rising prospect in the fight game and a very kind, intelligent & caring man outside of the cage. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & team at this painful time."

Born on 28 May, 1996, Arthur Mpofu's tragic death comes hardly two weeks after his 27th birthday. The New England native made his amateur debut in 2018, going 3-0 under the Cage Titans banner before suffering his first loss. He subsequently went back and forth in his career, ammassing a 7-5 record.

He most recently scored the first submission win of his career against Sam Thompson at All in Combat 2 on May 14.

