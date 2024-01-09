Who is Artur Beterbiev outside of the boxing ring? All you need to know about the champion pugilist’s personal life

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev has a fearsome record in his professional boxing career, without any blemishes. He also enjoys a private personal life with his close family and friends.

Although the 38-year-old was born in a small city named Khasavyurt in Dagestan, he now resides with his family in Montreal, Quebec and also holds Canadian citizenship.

Beterbiev is described as a 'devout Muslim' who observes his daily prayers by his trainer Marc Ramsay. He prefers to live an understated life with his Russian-born wife, Medina, and his four children aged between six and 13. His last two children were born in Canada.

Beterbiev drives a black Mercedes and employs self-deprecating humor that instantly makes him a likeable personality.

Artur Beterbiev weighs in on 'dangerous fight' against Callum Smith

Artur Beterbiev will be in action for the first time this year since his last fight in January 2023. He will defend his WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles against mandatory opponent and former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith.

Artur Beterbiev told The Ring in an interview that the fight is very important to him and will mark his 20th professional outing:

“Like every fight for me, it’s very important. Any fight is dangerous because boxing is dangerous. [Smith’s] a good fighter. He has good experience in professional boxing. He’s tall. We’ll see. Usually we never talk about our strategy or what we’re going to try to do in this fight. We try to be ready.” [h/t The Ring]

Beterbiev was slated to take on Smith earlier last year in August but had to undergo a jaw surgery due to a bone infection. He discussed the unfortunate setback and his helplessness in that regard.

“I tried to prepare for the fight. It’s not my choice to move the fight, it’s not on purpose. I got injured and we needed to postpone it. It’s the tooth, I got the injury a long time ago but it got worse. I went to the dentist, he worked on my mouth for one hour, one-and-a-half hours and still I do sparring.

"I did everything not to postpone this fight but the doctor said it’s no good. Now it’s good. Doctor said two-months and after two-months I started step by step, jogging, shadow boxing. I went to Russia [for pre-camp] for 25-days. I was in the mountains.”