Who is Badmatsyren Dorzhiev? The two promotion flyweight champion being touted for a UFC contract

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev is a Russian MMA fighter who is being touted for a UFC contract recently.

After making his pro-MMA debut in April 2019 Dorzhiev has gone on to attain a record of 8-0. He is the No.6 ranked flyweight in the US and No.3 in eastern European rankings.

Moreover, he is the first-ever champion to win belts in two UFC Fight Pass promotions, Cage Fury FC and Anthony Pettis FC. After winning the flyweight championship at Anthony Pettis FC 4 in April this year, he competed and won the Cage Fury FC flyweight championship this month on July 20.

Since then, Badmatsyren Dorzhiev is being touted by many to secure a UFC contract. Interestingly, former UFC star Anthony Pettis also vouched for the 29-year-old recently on Twitter. He said:

"Badmatsyren Dorzhiev is the first ever two @UFCFightPass promotion champion. CFFC Flyweight Champion APFC Flyweight Champion He is the #6 Ranked US Flyweight and the #3 Ranked Eastern European Flyweight. Get familiar."

Take a look at Anthony Pettis's tweet below:

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev is ready to face anybody in the UFC

After winning his most recent bout against Shamel Findley at Cage Fury FC 122, Dorzhiev called out the UFC president Dana White for a potential move to the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

While speaking during the post-fight interview, the 29-year-old said:

"Doesn't matter who, Dana White, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, doesn't matter, give me the fu*king contract. I believe myself, I believe myself guys. You know, I will smash the UFC flyweight division 100%, I believe myself."

Take a look at the clip below:

After making his claim of wanting to destroy the UFC flyweight division, Dorzhiev doubled down and recently took to Twitter to express his desire of wanting to compete in the UFC. He said:

"@ufc doesn’t matter who! I wanna smash them - English kids or Japanese kids"

Take a look at the tweet below:

While nothing seems certain at the moment, Badmatsyren Dorzhiev has shown tremendous potential and seems to be ready to make his way into the UFC. That said, it remains to be seen as to who will welcome him into the promotion if he gets signed by the company in the coming months.