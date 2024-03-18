Who is Billy Quarantillo married to? UFC star's relationship, kids, family life, and more

Beyond his exciting fighting career in the UFC's featherweight division, Billy Quarantillo maintains a fulfilling personal life. The charismatic fighter is happily married to Brianna Alisha. 'Billy Q' frequently shares glimpses of his family on social media.

Quarantillo and Alisha's relationship blossomed over several years before they got engaged in November 2019 during a Bahamian vacation. They officially tied the knot on March 27, 2021.

The couple welcomed their son, William Weston Quarantillo, into the world on July 30, 2022.

Youssef Zalal prepares for clash with Billy Quarantillo on short notice

Youssef Zalal steps into the octagon on short notice to face Billy Quarantillo at UFC Vegas 89 on March 23. Zalal looks to showcase his improved striking skills against the experienced Quarantillo.

Appearing in an interview with James Lynch, 'The Moroccan Devil' discussed his upcoming fight with 'Billy Q.' He emphasized a more mature and confident approach going into the fight night this weekend:

"The difference is maturity and confidence. You guys will see what I'm talking about. I can fight a lot of different styles, and sometimes the styles need to fight I don't need to do it. I don't think people have seen much of my striking background in the UFC. You get to see the aggressive Yousef and kickboxing style. I'm excited to bring that back and really show that 2.0"[H/t: My MMA News]

Check out Youssef Zalal discuss his upcoming fight with Billy Quarantillo in the video below:

This upcoming fight is expected to be an exhilarating match between Quarantillo, who has a fight record of 18 wins and five losses. He is known as a proven finisher with a well-rounded skillset. His opponent, Zalal, has 13 wins and five losses and will aim to showcase his improved striking abilities with his usual grappling dominance.