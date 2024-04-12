Who is Bobby Green scared of? Exploring 'King's' jitters about fighting UFC legend

Bobby Green, a seasoned contender in the UFC lightweight division, is set to face off against fellow veteran Jim Miller. Their showdown is scheduled for the undercard of the monumental UFC 300 pay-per-view event, taking place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'King' has faced off against some of the biggest names in the 155-pound division. Notable bouts include clashes with reigning champion Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and a host of other elite fighters.

Despite his well-established presence in the UFC, where he's earned acclaim for his fearless attitude and readiness to step into the fray at a moment's notice, it might come as a surprise to many that Green has openly acknowledged that there is one opponent he fears, whether he says it in jest or with sincerity.

Who is Bobby Green scared of?

The upcoming lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller at UFC 300 carries a backstory. 'King' was slated to face off against Miller at UFC 276 back in July 2022. However, a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone just a week before the showdown resulted in Green's removal from the event.

This wasn't the first time Green and 'A-10' have been matched up but never got to meet in the octagon, echoing the anticipation and disappointment reminiscent of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson bout that never came to fruition.

During the pre-fight press conference for his clash against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66 in December 2022, 'King' found himself fielding questions about the supposed curse surrounding his matchups with Miller. Detailing the string of past cancellations, Green humorously remarked that he's starting to develop a fear of 'A-10' [h/t MMA News]:

"I blew my knee out one time, getting ready to fight him. I passed out after making weight getting ready to fight him, and now the last one has this [the suspension]. I'm like, 'Is God protecting this guy? Does God not want me to touch him?' You know, is this guy blessed? I'm so afraid of him, like God don't want me to touch him for some reason. I'm scared to fight that guy, man."

Bobby Green's MMA record

Bobby Green entered the UFC scene in February 2013 with a memorable Submission of the Night win against Jacob Volkmann. Before making his octagon debut, 'King' held two titles in King of the Cage and boasted a 4-1 record in Strikeforce.

With a current professional record of 31-15-1 and one no-contest, including 24 fights within the UFC, Green has made a notable impact. His tenure in the organization has garnered him eight fight-night bonuses.

