"Does God not want me to touch him?" - When Bobby Green admitted to being "scared" of his UFC 300 opponent Jim Miller

Bobby Green is all set to take on Jim Miller at the milestone UFC 300 event. While Green's undoubtedly looking forward to picking up a statement victory against Miller, there was a time when 'King' was afraid of facing the veteran fighter.

For context, Green and Miller have been booked against each other several times in the past. However, the bouts had to be scrapped every time for various reasons beyond their control. They were notably expected to fight at UFC 276 in July 2022, but the bout was canned after Green tested positive for a banned PED.

Given that a Green-Miller fight seemed impossible to put together for a while, 'King' once joked about 'A-10' having supernatural protection from him. During the UFC Vegas 66 pre-fight presser in 2022, Green addressed his apparently ill-fated fight against Miller and said:

"I blew my knee out one time getting ready to fight him. I passed out after making weight getting ready to fight him, and now the last one has this [the suspension]. I'm like, 'Is God protecting this guy? Does God not want me to touch him?' You know, is this guy blessed? I'm so afraid of him [Miller] like God don't want me to touch him for some reason. I'm scared to fight that guy, man." [H/T MMANews.com]

Watch the full interview below:

Bobby Green promises to "close the curtains" on Jim Miller at UFC 300

Bobby Green recently weighed in on his upcoming bout against Jim Miller and revealed how he saw the fight going. As mentioned, the Green-Miller bout has been canceled on three different occasions. However, they finally get to throw down on arguably the biggest fight card the UFC has ever put together.

Speaking at the media day presser, Green spoke about the importance of featuring at UFC 300 this weekend in Las Vegas. Stating that he's approaching the fight like any other, he said:

"I’ll tell you both sides: One, to me it’s just another fight. I don’t know. It’s supposed to be 300, but to me, it just feels like another fight... But at the same time, like I am super honored. I’m honored that I’m on this card."

Opening up on his fight against Miller finally materializing, he continued:

"We definitely going to close the curtains on him. Fourth time’s a charm. … Maybe it’s meant to be. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 40 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 80 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 100 grand. Now we’re getting closer to 200s." [H/T MMAJunkie.usatoday.com]

