Who is Bogdan Guskov, latest fighter added to UFC roster?

The popular algorithm-based Twitter bot UFC Roster Watch recently confirmed Bogdan Guskov has been added to the UFC roster.

The Uzbekistani light heavyweight fighter has a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-2 and is currently riding a four-fight win streak.

Guskov has secured twelve knockouts and two submissions out of his fourteen wins. In his last fight, Bogdan Guskov faced Carlos Eduardo at MMA Series 64 - Dyakonov vs. Solorzano in March.

The Uzbekistani fighter secured a first-round knockout just 25 seconds after the opening bell. He last tasted defeat against Vyacheslav Vasilevsky via first-round TKO in December 2020.

Guskov has victories in various fight promotions like MMA Series, Brave CF, AMC Fight Nights, and Russian Cagefighting Championships. The 30-year-old is affiliated with GOR MMA in Moscow, Russia, and trains under the head coach Gor Azizyan.

Earlier this month, MMA journalist Danny Jones interviewed coach Gor Azizyan on Fight Wave on YouTube. The head coach of GOR MMA stated:

"Bogdan Guskov is coming up... I think he will participate in Contender Series in Las Vegas in August.

"Bogdan Guskov is coming up… I think he will participate in Contender Series in Las Vegas in August"

Interview screenshots below; credit to FightWave #DWCS Contender Series 2023 news?During an interview with @fightwavee on YouTube, MMA Coach Gor Azizyan said the following:

So far, there is no confirmation that Bogdan Guskov will be a part of DWCS and he doesn't have a fight scheduled.

Fans react to exciting light heavyweight prospect Bogdan Guskov joining the UFC

Bogdan Guskov was recently confirmed to have signed onto the UFC, and fans are already buzzing to see the Uzbekistani light heavyweight prospect in action.

Given that all of his fourteen wins have come by the way of a finish, it's unsurprising to see fans hyped to see the knockout artist going up against the UFC's top light heavyweights.

Soon after the news hit social media, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new signing.

Popular MMA-based handle UFC Roster Watch Explanations commented under UFC Roster Watch's tweet, writing:

"14-2 light heavyweight with no fight scheduled. Wins in MMA Series, Brave CF, AMC, and many local Russian promotions. All wins by finish, including 12 by KO/TKO."

One fan boldly declared:

"My GOAT."

Another user praised the UFC's decision to bring him on board and wrote:

"Getting everyone on the team to the UFC. Hope they get Jefferson Goncalves a shot too!"

One fan commented:

"Waiting for some Bellator names."

Another user hilariously compared Guskov's looks to UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and joked:

"Russian Anthony Smith."

One user wrote:

"Light heavyweight needs these pickups."

