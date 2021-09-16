Who is Brandon Jenkins, the new UFC recruit set to replace Dakota Bush against Zhu Rong at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Brandon Jenkins is a 29-year-old fighter who last fought under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. He will replace Dakota Bush, who was forced to withdraw from the contest against Zhu Rong after testing positive for COVID-19, at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann.

Jenkins lived up to his 'The Human Highlight Reel' nickname in his last fight less than a month ago. He decimated Jacob Kilburn with a nasty flying switch knee KO in their PFL playoff matchup in August.

Watch Brandon Jenkins' flying knee KO against Jacob Killburn below:

MMA Junkie was the first to report that Brandon Jenkins will take Dakota Bush's place at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. Moments later, MMA Fighting confirmed the report.

Brandon Jenkins will enter his UFC debut on a three-fight winning streak that featured two finishes, including the aforementioned switch knee KO against Killburn.

Ironically, his lone defeat in his last five fights also ended with a devastating flying knee KO. 'The Human Highlight Reel' will try to secure his 16th win in his 23rd appearance as a professional this weekend.

Brandon Jenkins takes on the youngest member on the UFC roster

China's Zhu Rong, who is the youngest member on the UFC roster, will try to bounce back from an unsuccessful octagon debut when he faces Brandon Jenkins. Rong landed on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC 261 in April.The defeat ended an impressive 10-fight winning streak for the 21-year-old.

The lightweight clash between Jenkins and Rong will take place on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. The event will go down on Saturday, September 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top light heavyweight contenders Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith and Ryan 'Superman' Spann will lock horns in the main event. The pair of cage veterans will try to solidify their case as serious contenders in the 205-pound division.

Smith will enter Saturday night's event on a two-fight winning streak. Spann, meanwhile, has won nine of his last 10 fights.

