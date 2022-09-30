Who did Brendan Loughnane fight in the UFC?

Brendan Loughnane is set to take on Bubba Jenkins at the PFL 10: 2022 Championships for a $1,000,000 prize later this year.

Loughnane has made a name for himself in the PFL, but never won while competing in the UFC. The 32-year-old took on Mike Wilkinson at UFC on FX 6: Sotiropoulos vs. Pearson.

Wilkinson managed to beat Loughnane via unanimous decision in the Englishman's only bout under the UFC banner. The PFL star also competed in The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, which saw England and Australia go head-to-head. Loughnane defeated Patrick Iodice and lost against Norman Parke during the contest.

Brendan Loughnane's latest taste of UFC action was in 2019, when taking on Bill Algeo in Dana White's Contender Series. Despite beating Algeo via unanimous decision, the Englishman wasn't offered a UFC contract. Instead, Loughnane joined the PFL.

This has seemingly been a smart move by Loughnane, now having the chance to earn a million dollars when taking on Bubba Jenkins in November.

Watch Loughnane speak about not joining the UFC here:

How has Brendan Loughnane's PFL career gone so far?

Brendan Loughnane could have been considered unlucky not to have been offered a UFC contract, despite beating his Dana White's Contender Series opponent back in 2019. However, the Englishman has managed to find plenty of success in the PFL.

Loughnane currently has a 7-1 record in the organization and only lost via split decision. Movlid Khaybulaev is the only fighter to get the better of the 32-year-old in the PFL.

Since joining the PFL, Loughnane has struggled to finish his opponents, save one. Brendan Loughnane's only win via stoppage came against Sheymon Moraes in the very first round of their PFL 2021 #1 bout. Besides this stoppage, Loughnane has managed to beat Matt Wagy, David Valente, Tyler Diamond, Ryoji Kudo, Ago Huskić and Chris Wade all via decision.

The Englishman is currently on a three-fight winning streak and will take on Bubba Jenkins in the biggest fight of his career so far later this year. The winner of the bout will walk away with one million dollars.

