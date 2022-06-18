When Conor McGregor was hailed by the PFL's Brendan Loughnane for moving the needle in MMA - "I doubt Donald Trump or Justin Bieber would be at these shows"

Conor McGregor was hailed by the PFL's Brendan Loughnane when the Englishman was interviewed by Sky Sports in August 2021.

The topic of MMA popularity without the Irishman was the main talking point during the interview. Loughnane believes that the sport would be very different without 'Notorious'.

The Manchester-based fighter said that major celebrities wouldn't be engaging with MMA if it wasn't for McGregor, who has helped lift the profile of the sport and bring more money into the organizations.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Loughnane stated:

"He has moved the bar for us all, he really has. He's moved the needle. Say what you want about Conor McGregor, he's helped us all in loads of aspects of the sport. I doubt Donald Trump or Justin Bieber would be at these shows if McGregor had not entered the UFC, so you've got to thank him for that."

Conor McGregor is not just the biggest name in MMA, but he's also one of the biggest names in sports worldwide. This not only benefits the Irishman, but it also allows a larger audience of fans to watch MMA events.

McGregor is still immensely popular despite not being as active in the UFC as he used to be. It just goes to show the power the Irishman has in the sport. However, after suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, McGregor's stock in the organization has dropped a little bit.

The Dublin native is yet to return to the UFC after injuring his leg in the latest Poirier fight. However, the Irishman is plotting his comeback. He is seemingly "down" to fight Michael Chandler upon returning to the octagon, which would be a very tough fight considering the American's wrestling ability.

Alberto Del Rio wants to see Conor McGregor in the WWE

As mentioned, McGregor is no longer just an MMA fighter. He has transended the sport due to his personality and his antics outside of the octagon. During an interview with Sportskeeda, Alberto Del Rio suggested that the Irishman would be a good fit for the WWE.

When Del Rio was asked who he would like to see make the jump from the UFC to the WWE, he stated:

"Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor is an entertainer. He is great. He is a great fighter but the reason why he became a money maker is because he knows how to entertain. We all saw him, the way he used to sell fights was the reason why he makes millions. You could be a really good wrestler but if you don't produce money for the company, if you don't sell tickets, you don't go anywhere."

Watch the full interview below:

The wrestler believes that McGregor's ability to entertain crowds at UFC press conferences and his presence in the media make him perfect for the WWE. Del Rio stated that wrestling ability alone isn't enough to be successful and that you must be able to bring in crowds.

McGregor has already stepped into the boxing ring when facing Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in 2017. So, it's not entirely unlikely that the Irishman would join the WWE in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far